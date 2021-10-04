FeaturesView All
Championship Calendar
Event
Date
Mount Panorama 500
Feb 26-28
Sandown SuperSprint
Mar 18-21
Tasmania SuperSprint
April 10-11
OTR The Bend SuperSprint
May 8-9
Darwin Triple Crown
June 19-20
NTI Townsville 500
July 9-11
WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint
July 17-18
Sydney Motorsport Park
Oct 29-31
Sydney Motorsport Park
Nov 6-7
Sydney Motorsport Park
Nov 13-14
Sydney Motorsport Park
Nov 19-21
Repco Bathurst 1000
Nov 30-Dec 5
Championship Points
Driver
Points
Diff
1
Shane van Gisbergen
2828
2
Jamie Whincup
2479
-349
3
Will Davison
2233
-595
4
Chaz Mostert
2194
-634
5
Cameron Waters
2093
-735
6
Anton De Pasquale
2075
-753
7
Nick Percat
1804
-1024
8
Will Brown
1748
-1080
9
Mark Winterbottom
1611
-1217
10
Brodie Kostecki
1530
-1298